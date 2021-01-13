Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master starring Thalapthy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi has hit the big screens today. The Hindi dubbed version of the film titled Vijay The Master will be releasing tomorrow (I got to see the Hindi dubbed version). It is the first Tamil biggie to release post the lockdown and after watching the trailer one could clearly say that this would be a treat for the masses.

Master is about Bhawani (Sethupathi) who does a lot of wrong businesses (including murders) and puts the blame on kids who are already in the juvenile prison. On the other side, we have JD (Thalapthy Vijay), an alcoholic professor who teaches personality development to students in a college.

Due to one incident, JD losses his job at college and then he goes to the juvenile prison to teach the kids. But soon, he comes to know about the wrong happenings out there, and then it’s JD vs Bhawani, the good vs evil.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has all the elements that a movie targeting masses should have. There are amazing action sequences, whistle worthy dialogues, fantastic music, and amazing background score. But well, one thing that plays a big hurdle here is the runtime. The movie’s runtime is 179 minutes which nearly three hours.

Films down South do have such long runtime, but for Hindi audiences the runtime is surely quite a lot as most of the Hindi movies are mainly around 2 hours 30 minutes or else. If we keep the runtime aside, Master has an interesting story, engaging screenplay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s narration is quite good. He has come up with an entertaining film.

Coming to performances, Thalapathy Vijay is damn good in his role as Master JD and the movie is a treat for his fans. But, it is Vijay Sethupathi’s performance as Bhawani that steals the show. He has been given some really good dialogues and his comic timing is just perfect in the film. Malavika Mohanan doesn’t have much to do in the film, but she is good in whatever role she has.

The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is excellent. The background score is one of the best elements of the film and take the movie a notch higher.

Overall, Master (Vijay The Master) is an entertaining massy action film. But remember, the runtime is a bit long.

Ratings: 3/5

