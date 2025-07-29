Manhattan office building shooting leaves 4 dead, including NYPD officer

On Monday evening, July 28, 2025, a gunman armed with an assault-style rifle opened fire inside a skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan‘s Midtown district. The attack resulted in four fatalities, including New York City police officer Didarul Islam, and left one person critically injured before the suspect took his own life.

The attacker, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, carried out the shooting spree inside a building housing major tenants such as the National Football League (NFL), Blackstone, KPMG, and other financial firms.

Tamura entered the office building’s lobby around 6:30 p.m. ET, carrying an M4-style rifle. Surveillance footage captured him walking into the building armed. His first victim was Officer Didarul Islam, who was on duty providing security at the site.

After shooting Islam, the gunman fired indiscriminately in the lobby, wounding a woman who hid behind a pillar, a security guard seated at a desk, and another man nearby. He then took an elevator up to the 33rd floor, where he fatally shot another individual within the offices of Rudin Management, the building’s landlord.

Ultimately, Tamura ended his life by shooting himself in the chest in a hallway on that floor.

Officer Didarul Islam, aged 36, was a Bangladeshi immigrant and had served in the NYPD for three and a half years. He is remembered as a hero who sacrificed his life while protecting others. Islam leaves behind a wife, two young children, and a third child on the way.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch honored him, stating that he “made the ultimate sacrifice” in performing his duties.

Authorities revealed that Shane Tamura had a history of mental health issues and reportedly drove all the way from Las Vegas to New York before carrying out the shooting.

Police discovered a note at the scene in which Tamura claimed to suffer from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain condition associated with repeated head injuries, often seen in football players.

Tamura was a high school football player in California, and the note included vague references to the NFL. These details have fueled speculation about his motive, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The shooting caused widespread chaos in Midtown Manhattan, with streets and public transportation temporarily halted and surrounding buildings evacuated or locked down. Pedestrians fled in panic as gunshots echoed through the area.

Police conducted a meticulous floor-by-floor search of the building, a process that took several hours. Emergency services treated the injured, including an NFL employee who was seriously hurt but stabilized. Federal agents from the FBI assisted the NYPD in the investigation.

City officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, condemned the violence and offered condolences to the victims’ families. The tragic event has deeply shaken New York City, and authorities continue to investigate the circumstances and motives behind the attack to gain a full understanding of what occurred.