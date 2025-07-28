Trump claims he averted India-Pakistan war, five others during presidency

Advertisements

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for preventing multiple wars around the world, including a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. Speaking during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland on Monday (28), Trump asserted that if he had not been in office, the world could have witnessed six major wars, naming India-Pakistan among them.

Trump referred to the heightened tensions earlier in 2025 when India and Pakistan engaged in cross-border strikes and aerial engagements that brought the two nuclear-armed neighbors to the brink of full-scale war. According to Trump, at one point, “five jets were shot down” amid escalating hostilities. He said he stepped in diplomatically and used trade leverage, threatening to cancel trade deals with both countries unless they ceased fighting. He described notifying Indian and Pakistani leaders that without peace, trade agreements would not proceed, which he claims convinced them to agree to a ceasefire.

This narrative includes other conflicts where Trump asserted he played a peacekeeping role, such as the recent ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, and peace deals involving Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as Serbia and Kosovo. Trump emphasized that his presence in the White House was critical in averting these major conflicts.

Trump’s statements have drawn sharp reactions in India, where the Opposition has pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly refute Trump’s claims regarding the India-Pakistan ceasefire, noting that India has historically rejected third-party mediation in its disputes with Pakistan.

During the same visit, Trump also discussed the ongoing crisis in Gaza, highlighting the United States’ financial aid and expressing frustration that Hamas had diverted much of the support. He said a primary purpose of his meeting with Starmer was to discuss solutions to the Gaza situation.

Earlier in July 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his claims of preventing nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. Trump himself has expressed frustration at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, comparing his efforts to those of former President Barack Obama.

In summary, Trump maintains that he used trade negotiations and diplomatic pressure as tools to halt potential wars between nuclear-armed nations, particularly India and Pakistan, as well as other international conflicts. While his assertions remain contested by Indian officials who emphasize bilateral resolution efforts, his repeated public claims highlight the significance he attributes to his role in global peacekeeping during his presidency.