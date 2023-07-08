In the boys’ singles qualifying rounds of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (07), Manas Dhamne from India qualified for the main draw.

He went on to win after a thrilling three-set match against the 10th seed, Atakan Karahan, with a score of 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-8. Meanwhile, Aryan Shah faced disappointment as he was defeated in the second round.

Ranked 78th in the junior ITF ranking list, Dhamne found himself in a gripping encounter during the second set. Serving for the match at 40-15 in the 10th game, he had two match points, but the 69th ranked Karahan fought back, pushing the match into a decider.

This qualification marks Dhamne’s second appearance in a junior Grand Slam event this season, having previously competed in the Australian Open, where he retired in the second round.

“It is a proud moment to represent my country at the Grand Slam. I don’t play much on grass, I don’t practice on grass. A week back I was playing on clay court in Morocco (on ATP Challenger circuit), so I had to adjust my game but I had got used to playing on grass,” Dhamne told PTI.

“I could have finished the match when I was up 40-15 (in the second set) but I committed an unforced error and he hit a winner, then it became 5-5. He also played well but I became a bit tight, slow and passive,” he said.

Dhamne, who trains at Piatti Tennis Centre in Italy, had impressed at the Tata Open Maharashtra early this year.

Playing against American Michael Mmoh he had lost 2-6, 4-6 but his craft was applauded by former Indian players.

“I have improved. Recently I played a guy who was 400 (sic). I feel I can definitely play with these players,” he said.

He will open his campaign against Australian Hayden Jones, world number 47 and may run into top seed and world number two Juan Carlos Prado Angelo from Bolivia.

“I am playing the day after and I am just looking at my first round, not beyond that,” the youngster, who is from The Bishops School in Pune, said.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Aryan Shah lost 3-6, 3-6 to 11th seed Italian Fabio De Michele to bow out.

