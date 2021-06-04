Om Raut’s Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

The shooting of the film was going on in Mumbai, but was stalled due to the lockdown. There were reports that the makers are planning to shoot the next schedule in Hyderabad. But, there’s no official confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, recently, the makers of the film organised a vaccination drive for their team. RETROPHILES, the co-producers of the Adipurush, took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

They tweeted, “Team #Adipurush Vaccination drive Phase 1. We are extremely thankful to @TSeries and #BhushanKumar for facilitating the same. #Prabhas @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #SaifAliKhan @omraut @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 #TSeries #CoronaVaccination #VaccinateIndia #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Well, many film productions houses are having a vaccination drive for their crew members. A few days ago, Sajid Nadiadwala had also organised a vaccination drive for the crew members of his upcoming production ventures like Tadap, Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Talking about Adipurush, the film is based on Ramayana, and Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in it. While Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Sita, Saif will be seen as Raavan in the movie.

Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022.