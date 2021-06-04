Bollywood celebs are trying their best to help people in the industry by donating amounts, organising vaccination drives and other things. Recently, Hrithik Roshan stepped forward to help the daily-wage artists working in the industry.

He donated Rs. 20 lakh (Rs. 2000000 / £ 19389) to Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to help the daily-wage artists who are facing financial issue because of the second wave of Covid-19.

General Secretary of Cine and TV Artistes’ Association, Amit Behl said the daily-wage qualified artists are struggling to make a livelihood due to the lockdown. He also stated that a portion of the amount will be transferred directly to bank accounts of 2000 artists. While the remaining amount will be used for rations kits and vaccination drive.

Behl told PTI, “About more than 2,000 members will be benefited as money will be transferred to their accounts. Besides, the funds will be utilised towards providing ration kits and also for the vaccine drive.”

Well, this is not the first time Hrithik has donated to Cine and TV Artistes’ Association. Behl revealed that the actor had made a donation of Rs 25 lakh (Rs 2500000 / £ 24236) in 2020 as well.

Talking about Hrithik’s movies, the actor currently has only one film officially announce. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

There have been reports that Hrithik will be seen in the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. However, it is not yet officially announced.