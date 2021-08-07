Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who enjoys a massive fan following, is set to celebrate his 46th birthday on August 9. His fans in the southern part of India cerebrate the day as a festival. This year, the actor has a special request for all his fans. He has urged them to plant trees around the world in order to support mother earth.

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and requested his fans to plant 3 saplings each on his birthday for a cleaner and greener environment. “It always humbles me… All the things you do to celebrate the love you have for me . This year, I have a special request. I urge you all to plant 3 saplings each on my birthday to support the Green India Challenge. Tag me in your posts so I can see them too! :),” he posted with a beautiful picture on his Instagram page.

Many celebrities in South India are actively participating in the Green India Challenge of the TRS MP Santosh Joginapally, but Mahesh Babu has taken it to the next level by involving his fans. We hope the initiate turns out to be a great success as we definitely need more trees for our survival.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is presently busy filming Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On Friday August 6, the makers of the much-awaited film released the countdown and revealed that something special is coming the audience’s way on the actor’s birthday on August 9.

Also starring National Film Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is set for its theatrical bow on January 13, 2022. It will lock horns with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s pan-India film Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan’s untitled film.

