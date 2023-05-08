The centre in Cricklewood, London, run by the Holy Mission of Guru Nanak, also known as “Sindhi Mandir,” and the Sindhi Community House, hosted a presentation by “The 1947 Partition Archive”, a California-based organisation, on April 23, 2023.

The gathering delved into the repercussions of the Partition of Punjab, Sindh, and Bengal in 1947. This historical event resulted in the creation of modern India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, and caused one of the most significant refugee crises of the 20th century.

During the event, Dr Guneeta Singh Bhalla, the founder of The 1947 Partition Archive, launched her book “10,000 MEMORIES: A lived history of Partition, Independence and World War II in South Asia,” which explored the Sindhi Identity through the lens of the Partition.

The full house at the Sindhi Community House in London welcomed people from various generations and faiths who were interested in community history, including younger individuals, older members who shared their personal experiences of Partition, and people from diverse faiths who exchanged their perspectives.