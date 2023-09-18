London Fashion Week showcases sustainable designs inspired by India’s LiFE initiative

The High Commission of India in London in association with the London School of Trends and International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), presented a unique showcase titled “Celebrating LiFE Lifestyle for Environment at London Fashion Week” on “INDIA DAY” – Saturday (16). This event was part of London Fashion Week, running from September 15 to 19, 2023.

The collection was inspired by the LiFE Lifestyle for Environment initiative, spearheaded by Narendra Modi, and announced at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

It featured designs created by students from INIFD in partnership with the London School of Trends, showcasing sustainable and plant-based fabrics sourced from India, including lotus stems, banana leaf, rose petals, cotton, bamboo, and other natural fibres.

The design brief, “Sustainable Modernity,” emphasised the use of sustainable materials and zero-waste practices to create cutting-edge yet wearable collections.

Designers were tasked with illustrating the interdependence between artisans and their natural surroundings, reflecting India’s cultural practices deeply rooted in the natural environment.

India has a long-standing tradition of upcycling, material optimisation, and waste reduction in its artisan practices.

The collection received high praise at London Fashion Week, with Indian High Commissioner V Doraiswami and DHC Sujit Ghosh honouring the designers at India House.

The clothing crafted from lotus, rose, and banana-based fabrics showcased India’s commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness.