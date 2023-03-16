Lilly Singh had a gala time at the recently concluded 95th Academy Awards where she met a host of celebrities including Ram Charan, Guneet Monga, Chandrabose, and Malala Yousafzai, among others.

The Canadian YouTuber and host even clicked pictures with a few of them and dropped them on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding the Oscar trophy along with “Naatu Naatu” lyricist Chandrabose. She is seen posing with Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik in another picture.

Singh, who is also known under her pseudonym Superwoman, captioned her album, “What an honour it was to be amongst so many talented humans yesterday! Thank you to @theacademy and @abcnetwork for having me! Congrats to all of the nominees and winners!! On a personal note, it was so amazing to see my fellow South Asians thriving on the carpet, as presenters and in two instances, as… wait for it… OSCAR WINNERS!”

She further added, “Congrats to everyone who worked on both “Naatu Naatu” and The Elephant Whisperers! Here are your roses for continuing to pave a path for all of us… (roses emojis) thank you!! This is hard, important work and I truly applaud you and am grateful. Let’s make sure this progress continues with forward momentum.”

Singh hoped to see more South Asian representation on the Oscars stage next year. She wished that South Asian dancers should have been given the opportunity to perform “Naatu Naatu” on the stage.

“Hopefully next year, we can see even more South Asian representation on that stage as presenters, nominees, winners, and dancers (that Naatu Naatu performance was EPIC but I wish some bomb af South Asian dancers got the chance to be part of it). In conclusion, DESIS. (pinched fingers emojis),” she concluded.

