Kriti Kharbanda, who was last seen in Taish (2020), has proved her mettle in multiple languages ever since beginning her acting career with Telugu film Boni in 2009. After Boni, she starred in Kannada film Chiru (2010), which turned out to be an instant success at the box-office.

The actress has come a long way since then, but she still credits her success to Sandalwood. “When I started working in Kannada films, it was my first tryst with stardom. I owe it to Bengaluru and the fans here who have made me who I am. The films I did in my initial years and the way Kannada films helped me, I could not have asked for a better start,” says Kharbanda.

Recalling her first fan encounter, she says, “I was in Garuda Mall with my parents, and someone came up to me and asked me if I’m Kriti Kharbanda. I said yes, and they asked me for a selfie. The moment is etched in my memory and it’s not going away because I saw the shine in my parents’ eyes. We all took a minute to process it but one selfie became 50 and in the next 20 minutes, I was in the mall’s square with a huge crowd around me.”

Her last Kannada film was Dalapathy (2017) and the actress is dying to do more projects in Sandalwood. “I have always enjoyed working in Kannada films and I never plan to move out. The industry is growing and it has become a global language now as films are releasing on OTT platforms where the beauty of Kannada films, that of strong storytelling, is being highlighted and I would love to do more Kannada films,” she signs off.

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbada is currently shooting for her next Bollywood film 14 Phere, co-starring Vikrant Massey.