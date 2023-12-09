‘KGF’ star Yash announces his next

After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash is set to return to the big screen.

On Friday, Yash announced the title of his next film with a special teaser video.

Taking to X, Yash shared a post which he captioned, “‘What you seek is seeking you’ – Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC.”

Yash’s next film is titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale of Grown-ups.

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025.

The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

Soon after Yash shared the official announcement video, fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

A fan wrote, “Yash stardom on peak.”

“This will also be a blockbuster hit and break all the records boss,” another user wrote.

Yash has taken over the entire globe with the phenomenal success of KGF 2.

The film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles.

Directed by Prashant Neel, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over £50 million at the Indian box office post Covid-19 pandemic.