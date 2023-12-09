10.6 C
London
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘First Act’ docuseries to capture journey of child actors
EntertainmentHeadline news

‘First Act’ docuseries to capture journey of child actors

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Disney star Karan Brar comes out as bisexual

Former Disney star Karan Brar has publicly come out...
Entertainment

‘KGF’ star Yash announces his next

After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1 and...
Entertainment

‘Stolen’ to premiere at 28th Int Film Fest of Kerala

After a grand India premiere at the Jio MAMI...
Entertainment

Binaiferr Kohli: Top-rated television triumph

INDIAN television has turned into a multi-billion pound industry...
Entertainment

BAFTA announces its Breakthrough 2023 cohort

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA),...

First Act, a docuseries that chronicles the journey of child actors in the Hindi entertainment industry, is set to be out soon.

Written, produced, and directed by Deepa Bhatia under the banner of MalaKan Motion Pictures, with Amole Gupte serving as creative producer, First Act is a compelling docuseries that offers a thought-provoking glimpse into the environment in which these young artists are expected to perform and the hurdles they encounter as they navigate the delicate balance between fulfilling their family’s dreams and their aspirations, read a statement.

First Act will highlight the important role played by both parents and the industry in safeguarding the well-being of children and emphasizes the significance of fostering a secure and balanced childhood for them.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)Mohnish Singh

The series presents candid and authentic narratives shared by former child artists who have transitioned into accomplished actors, such as Sarika, Jugal Hansraj, Parzaan Dastur, and Darsheel Safary. Additionally, it features insights from noted filmmakers who have worked closely with child artists during their careers, such as Shoojit Sircar and Amole Gupte, as well as casting directors such as Mukesh Chhabra, Honey Trehan, and Tess Joseph, providing a comprehensive viewpoint on the dynamics of working with child artists in the industry.

Sharing more details about the project, Deepa Bhatia, director, said, “This was a project that had been sitting with me on the back burner for some time. Child actors are an integral part of the Indian film and television industry, and many beautiful stories would not be as impactful without them. However, these artists face a unique set of challenges that I felt needed to be shared. I am so delighted that professionals who started their careers as child actors have come forward to support this project, in addition to the stalwarts. I feel it will be of special interest to the parents, educators, and filmmakers to see this documentary and understand the challenges faced by child actors so that they can step in and make things better where they can.”

First Act will be out on Prime Video on December 15.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Stolen’ to premiere at 28th Int Film Fest of Kerala
Next article
‘KGF’ star Yash announces his next

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Essex cricketers faced racist abuse: report

Cricket 0
SEVERAL cricketers who played for English county side Essex...

Maoist cult leader Comrade Bala’s daughter says she has forgiven him despite cruelty

UK News 0
Katy Morgan-Davies, the daughter of a Maoist cult leader...

Disney star Karan Brar comes out as bisexual

Entertainment 0
Former Disney star Karan Brar has publicly come out...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc