Kartik Aaryan has films like Dhamaka, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty. There were reports that before he resumes the shooting of Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is looking for a film that would get wrapped up in a few weeks.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kartik has been roped in to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s next production venture which will be directed by Ajay Bahl.

A source told the portal, “Kartik has been in talks with Shah Rukh Khan’s banner for this Ajay Bahl directed film for a while now and finally, everything has fallen in place and the actor is all set to start shooting for the film within the next 2 months.”

Bahl’s last directorial was Section 375 which starred Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The movie revolved around a filmmaker being accused of raping a crew member. However, it is said that the Kartik Aaryan starrer will be a rom-com.

“Though this one too has an underlying social message, it’s essentially a rom-com. The casting is currently underway and the female lead as also the rest of the members will be locked soon,” the source added.

Well, Kartik has already wrapped up the shooting of Dhamaka and reportedly, the movie will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement about it.

Meanwhile, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, both the films were slated to release in 2020, but due to the pandemic the shoot got delayed. While there have been reports that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will start rolling again in July this year, it is not yet confirmed when the shooting of Dostana 2 will resume.