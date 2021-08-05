According to reports, the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Freddy are planning to rope in Alaya F as the female lead. The film, which began rolling on Sunday, stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Shashanka Ghosh is directing the flick for Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani. A source had earlier told a publication, “All through the last 3 months, the makers have been working on pre-production and other aspects of Freddy. While Ajay Bahl was supposed to be the director before, the film will now be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, who last directed Veere Di Wedding (2018).”

Alaya F, who is the daughter of model-turned-actress Pooja Bedi, made her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. If she goes on to sign Freddy on the dotted line, it will mark her second project with producer Ekta Kapoor. The newcomer is also working with the producer for the Hindi remake of the Tamil and Telugu bilingual film U Turn (2018).

Similarly, Kartik Aaryan is also doing one more project with Ekta. He headlines her much-awaited production Shehzada, which is scheduled to begin production right after the team wraps up Freddy. For the unversed, Shehzada is the official remake of the Telugu-language blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Aside from Freddy and Shehzada, Aaryan also stars in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ram Madhvani’s suspense thriller Dhamaka. The latter is set to premiere on Netflix in a few months from now. The actor has recently announced Captain India with Hansal Mehta, which is also expected to get off the ground soon. He will also play the male lead in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production.

