A few days ago, there were reports that Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Sharan Sharma’s next which will be produced by Karan Johar. It was said that the actor will portray the character of a cricketer in the film.

Later, there were reports of Triptii Dimri being roped in for the movie. However, Karan Johar has now cleared the air about the casting of the film.

He tweeted, “There have been lots of speculations and conjectures on The casting of Sharan Sharma’s next film for @DharmaMovies … just want to specify that the cast of the film hasn’t been locked as the screenplay is being finalised as we speak…. please wait for an official announcement.”

Well, if the reports turns out to be true it will surely be interesting to watch the fresh pairing of Kartik and Triptii on the big screen.

Talking about their other projects, Kartik has movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhamaka and Dostana 2 lined-up. Dhamaka is slated to release on Netflix, and the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 is not yet completed.

Meanwhile, Triptii will next be seen in Qala which will release on Netflix. The Anushka Sharma production will mark Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s acting debut.