Mythological and historical dramas mounted on huge scales and powered by advanced technology are the new favourites of Indian cinema. Bollywood alone is producing several such projects and the count is expected to increase steeply in the next few years.

One mythological project that has been making noise since its official announcement is Ramayan, to be directed by Dangal (2016) and Chhichhore (2019) fame Nitesh Tiwari. Ever since Tiwari confirmed he is next helming Ramayan, a retelling of the epic Ramayan, several leading names from the industry have been linked to the magnum-opus.

The latest name that has been linked to the project is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Reports suggest that she could be roped in for the role of Sita. In fact, Khan and Deepika Padukone are both in contention for the powerful role in the film.

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan has already agreed to do the film. If true, Khan or Padukone could be paired opposite him. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is also reportedly a part of the project.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone is also said to be working on her own mythological production venture titled Draupadi, which is based on Mahabharat. But reports suggest that if Padukone agrees to come onboard Ramayan, Draupadi could be put on the backburner. We hope that the makers soon announce the cast of the film.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan next stars in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is one of the most-awaited films of 2021. Superstar Aamir Khan plays the male lead in the film with Advait Chandan calling the shots.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994). While the major portion of the period drama has been wrapped up, the team is currently gearing up to film an important war sequence in Ladakh.

Laal Singh Chaddha is poised for its theatrical release on Christmas 2021.

