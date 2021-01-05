Kapil Sharma is one of the biggest names in the Television industry. He has also featured in Bollywood films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi, and now, looks like he is all set to make his digital debut.

Kapil will be collaborating with Netflix, and today, he took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted a funny video and captioned it as, “This is the auspicious news ������ Don’t believe rumours guys, only believe me, I’m coming to @netflix_in . Soon!”

There were reports that Kapil will be making his digital debut with a series on Sony Liv, and even on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, a couple of times he has spoken about it. A source had stated last year, “A TV superstar aside, Kapil has always aspired to be an actor, and his debut film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2016), was a big success. He has been on the hunt for the right script for a while now, and in the midst of that, has zeroed down on a web-show for Sony LIV app. The show is a sit-com fronted by Kapil and will go on the floors by August end in Mumbai.”

Well, now we are eager to know what project Netflix and Kapil are teaming for.

Meanwhile, currently, Kapil is ruling the TRP charts with The Kapil Sharma Show. Mostly each and every film is promoted on his show, and Kapil is famously known for flirting with all the actresses that come on his show.