WWE legend and actor John Cena has paid tribute to Sidharth Shukla by sharing his picture on Instagram. Sidharth, who was 40 years old, passed away on Thursday (02) due to a heart attack.

Check out the post of Cena here…

Well, this is not the first time when Cena has paid tribute to an Indian celebrity. Last year, The Suicide Squad actor had shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput when the Kedarnath actor had passed away.

Sidharth was the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, and Asim Riaz was the runner. Just a couple of weeks before the finale of the season, John Cena had shared a picture of Asim on his Instagram, extending his support to him.

Sidharth was one of the biggest names in the Television industry. He started his professional journey as a model and was runner-up in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest.

It was 2008, when he made his acting debut with the TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, and then there was no looking back for him. He appeared in many shows like Balika Vadhu, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Dil Se Dil Tak, Bigg Boss 13, and more.

He had made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and made his digital debut earlier this year with the series Broken But Beautiful 3.

Many Bollywood and TV celebs have mourned Sidharth’s demise.