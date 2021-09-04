Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Turkey shooting for their upcoming film Tiger 3. Recently, both the actors met Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s Minister of Culture and Tourism.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy took to Twitter to share his pictures with Salman and Katrina. He wrote, “Yeni projeleri için ülkemizde bulunan Bollywood’un ünlü oyuncuları Salman Khan ve Katrina Kaif ile bir araya geldik. Türkiye çok sayıda uluslararası sinema projesine ev sahipliği yapmaya devam edecek. (We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects.)”

During a media interaction in Turkey, Salman also revealed that they will be shooting the main song of the film in the country.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 reportedly also stars Emraan Hashmi. A couple of days ago, the actor had also shared a picture in which he had revealed that he is travelling to Turkey.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchse. Fans of Salman, Katrina and Emraan are super excited for the film.

Talking about other films of Salman, the actor will be seen in movies like Antim, Kick 2 and Bhaijaan (earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali). Meanwhile, Katrina has movies like Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zara and Sriram Raghavan’s next.

Emraan was recently seen in Chehre which got a theatrical release. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Malayalam movie Ezra. Reportedly, the film will be getting a direct-to-digital release. There are also reports that the actor is a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role.