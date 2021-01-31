Bollywood star John Abraham recently wrapped up the shoot of his next film Satyamev Jayate 2, which is a Milap Zaveri directorial. As the title aptly suggests, the film is a sequel to his 2018 vigilant action film Satyamev Jayate which turned out to be an instant success at the box-office despite clashing with superstar Akshay Kumar’s sports-drama Gold.

After finishing the final schedule of Satyamev Jayate 2, which marks the acting comeback of Divya Khosla Kumar, Abraham has reportedly moved on to shoot his next Attack. The Lakshya Raj Anand directorial, which was announced in 2019, quietly hit the shooting floor in Delhi. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Sharing some more details, a source close to the development tells a popular online publication, “It is on the verge of completion and John intends to finish major chunk of the film by mid-next month.”

The source goes on to add that Attack also features a British actor in an important role. A brief schedule with him will take place in India once the lockdown restrictions are eased off in the UK and air travel is allowed.

“They cannot complete the film without the British actor as a lot of the film has already been shot with him. The final schedule will be chalked out depending on the feasibility of his return to India. Right now, UK is impacted by the second strain of Covid and the team of Attack does not want to risk by bringing him to India,” adds the source.

After completing the ongoing schedule of Attack, John Abraham will fly off to UAE to join the shoot of Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The Siddharth Anand directorial features the actor as antagonist.

“John will be off to UAE for the schedule of Pathan. While SRK and Deepika have already started work on the film, John is yet to shoot, and he will join the team only in the UAE schedule, wherein the major chunk of action and thrill unfolds. It is said to be among the biggest schedules of Pathan,” the source concludes.

