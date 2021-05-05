The second wave of Covid-19 has affected India a lot. The cases are rising rapidly and there’s a shortage medical facilities.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who is famously known for her character of Rachel in TV series Friends, has requested her fans to help India amid the second wave of Covid-19. She posted on her Insta story, “A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days.”

In another story, the actress write that Americares “is raising money for immediate relief aid for India” and also shared link details.

In her third Insta story, she wrote, “You don’t have to donate to help – spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness.”

Well, many international celebs like actor James McAvoy, singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and others have also appealed to their social media fans to extend support to India during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, fans of the show Friends have been waiting for Friends Reunion which was shot a few days ago. The episode will premiere on HBO Max. Talking about other projects of the actress, she was last seen on the big screen in the movie Murder Mystery.