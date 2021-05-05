A few days ago, Pooja Hegde was tested positive for Covid-19. She had took to Twitter to inform her fans about it.

Pooja had tweeted a note which read, “Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love & support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe & take care.”

Well today, Pooja has tested negative for Covid-19 and she took to Twitter to inform her fans about it. The actress posted, “Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful Stay safe out there.”

Pooja is a big name down South and has been trying to make a mark in Bollywood as well. The actress has her kitty full with some interesting movies.

She will be seen in films like Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Cirkus, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Acharya, and Thalapathy65.

Most Eligible Bachelor is slated to release on 19th June 2021, Radhe Shyam hits the big screens on 30th July 2021 and Acharya was slated to release on 13th May 2021, but the film has been postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.