Pramila Jayapal slams Trump administration over student visa revocations, cites fear on campuses

Representative Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian-American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, has raised strong objections to the Trump administration’s recent actions revoking student visas and canceling the legal status of international students.

In a letter signed by more than 130 Democratic lawmakers, Jayapal demanded answers from the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), warning that the crackdown is creating fear on college campuses rather than fostering a climate of learning.

Jayapal’s letter directly questions the government’s motives and the scale of the revocations. She requested detailed information about how many student visas were canceled and on what grounds students were targeted.

Another authoritarian attack and illegal power grab from Trump on higher education in this country. The United States doesn’t have kings, and he does not have the power to silence dissent. https://t.co/bKdQHmmVSJ — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 2, 2025

The move, which came just weeks before graduation for many students, has disrupted the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of young international scholars. The revocations, she pointed out, have left many students in legal limbo and caused anxiety throughout the academic community.

“This appears to be an attack on student visa holders writ-large, and not just on those who hold policy positions with which the administration disagrees,” Jayapal wrote in her letter.

She emphasized that some of the targeted students had faced dismissed or unsubstantiated charges, including being listed in the National Crime Information Center database or participating in peaceful campus protests.

Despite a partial reversal of some visa cancellations in the federal SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) database, the uncertainty persists. The DHS has acknowledged that several students remain in immigration detention, and at least one student has voluntarily self-deported due to fear of arrest or deportation.

Almost 100 lawsuits have now been filed by affected students seeking to restore their legal status.

The revocation of student visas has had far-reaching effects on U.S. universities, which are already struggling with declining international enrollments. Jayapal, who serves as the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, criticized the Trump administration’s approach as “heavy-handed and politically motivated.”

She warned that these policies are eroding the reputation of American higher education institutions as safe, welcoming spaces for global talent.

“This heavy-handed and politically motivated immigration enforcement is turning university campuses into places of fear, rather than learning,” she wrote.

The administration has claimed that the revocations were necessary due to national security concerns, but Jayapal and her fellow lawmakers argue that the actions lack transparency and fairness.

The government has promised not to make further changes in the SEVIS database until a new system is implemented, but concerns remain about the long-term damage caused.

Born in Chennai, India, Pramila Jayapal represents Washington’s 7th Congressional District and is widely known for her progressive stance on immigration reform, healthcare, and civil rights. Her latest push is part of a broader effort to protect international students and restore trust in America’s immigration policies.

As the situation unfolds, Jayapal continues to demand accountability and advocate for students whose futures now hang in the balance.