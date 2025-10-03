Jay Chaudhry builds $46 billion cybersecurity empire in the US

Highlights:

Jay Chaudhry’s net worth rose by 70% in 2025, reaching $17.9 billion.

Born in a remote Himachal Pradesh village, he studied under a tree with no electricity or running water.

Moved to the United States on a Tata scholarship, completing multiple master’s degrees and an MBA.

Founded Zscaler in 2007, now valued at $46.64 billion with $1.6 billion in annual revenue.

Zscaler pioneered the ‘Zero Trust’ cloud security model, reshaping global cybersecurity practices.

Lives in Reno, Nevada, with his wife and three children, continuing to lead Zscaler at 66.

Received awards including IIT Varanasi’s Alumnus of the Century and the American India Foundation’s Corporate Leadership Award.

From humble beginnings in a small Himachal Pradesh village to leading one of the world’s largest cybersecurity firms, Jay Chaudhry has become a prominent figure in the global technology sector. His story is a reflection of determination, vision, and immigrant success in the United States.

Early Life in Himachal Pradesh

Jay Chaudhry was born in 1958 in Panoh, a remote village in Una district, Himachal Pradesh. His parents, Bhagat and Surjeet Chaudhry, were small-scale farmers. The village lacked electricity and running water, and young Jay often studied outdoors under a tree. Determined to pursue education, he walked nearly four kilometers daily to attend a school in Dhusara. These early experiences shaped his discipline and commitment to learning.

Academic Journey and Move to the US

After completing his undergraduate degree in electronics engineering from IIT-BHU (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh), Jay Chaudhry received a Tata scholarship that enabled him to study in the United States. At just 22, he boarded his first flight to the US and pursued multiple advanced degrees, including master’s degrees in computer engineering, industrial engineering, and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati. Later, he attended an executive program at Harvard Business School, further preparing him for leadership in the technology sector.

Early Career and Entrepreneurial Start

Before founding his own companies, Jay Chaudhry worked with major technology firms including IBM, Unisys, and NCR. In 1996, he and his wife, Jyoti, invested their savings of approximately $1.14 million to launch SecureIT, a cybersecurity startup. The company gained rapid traction and was acquired by VeriSign in 1998 for $70 million.

Following SecureIT, Jay Chaudhry founded several more cybersecurity ventures, including CipherTrust and AirDefense. These companies helped establish his reputation as an innovative entrepreneur in the field of digital security.

Founding Zscaler and the Zero Trust Model

In 2007, Jay Chaudhry founded Zscaler, a company that introduced the ‘Zero Trust’ cloud security model at a time when traditional firewalls were becoming less effective. The model focuses on verifying every user and device attempting to access corporate networks, ensuring more secure cloud-based operations.

Zscaler went public on Nasdaq in 2018, and under Chaudhry’s leadership, it has grown into one of the world’s most valuable cybersecurity companies. Today, Zscaler has a market valuation of $46.64 billion and annual revenues exceeding $1.6 billion, solidifying Jay Chaudhry’s position as a global leader in cybersecurity.

Personal Life and Recognition

Support from his wife, Jyoti, has been instrumental in Jay Chaudhry’s success. She left her career as a systems analyst to support his entrepreneurial ventures. The couple lives in Reno, Nevada, with their three children. At 66, Chaudhry continues to serve as Zscaler’s founder and CEO.

Over the years, Jay Chaudhry has received numerous awards and recognitions, including IIT Varanasi’s Alumnus of the Century and the American India Foundation’s Corporate Leadership Award. In 2025, his net worth rose by 70%, reaching $17.9 billion, making him the richest Indian American.

Legacy and Influence

Jay Chaudhry’s journey from rural India to global business leadership exemplifies the impact of determination, education, and innovation. His contributions to cybersecurity, especially through Zscaler, have influenced how organizations worldwide secure their digital infrastructure.