From Ivy League to state schools, Indian Americans give $3 billion to US universities

About 270,000 Indian students currently study in the US, contributing nearly $10 billion annually to the economy. - Advertisement -

Indian Americans have played a significant role in supporting higher education in the United States. A recent report by Indiaspora, produced in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group, shows that Indian Americans have donated more than $3 billion to US universities since 2008. These contributions fund education, healthcare, culture, and innovation across the country.

Indian Americans Drive Philanthropy in Education

The report highlights that Indian Americans are among the most active philanthropic communities in the US higher education landscape. Many donors, including professionals, entrepreneurs, and academics, attribute their success to their own experiences at American universities.

“By investing in universities, Indian American donors who value education are putting their money where their mouth is,” said MR Rangaswami, Founder and Chairman of Indiaspora. “They’re also making a broader statement — that they believe in America’s future and want to ensure opportunity for all.”

The emphasis on education within the Indian American community is strong. Around 78 percent of Indian Americans hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with the national average. This focus on education is reflected in their philanthropic priorities, particularly in sectors that shape the future of society, such as healthcare, engineering, and business.

Economic and Academic Impact of Indian Americans

Indian students studying in the United States contribute significantly to the economy. Currently, approximately 270,000 Indian students are enrolled in US institutions, providing nearly $10 billion annually to the American economy and supporting over 93,000 jobs. These students also enhance academic diversity and global collaboration on campuses nationwide.

Key Areas Supported by Indian Americans

Indian Americans have strategically directed their donations to maximize impact. The largest share of contributions has gone to medical and health sciences, engineering, and business schools. In addition, cultural preservation is another priority. The community has donated $140 million toward endowments for South Asian, Hindu, and Indian students.

A notable example is Sumir Chadha’s donation to Princeton University, which helped establish the Chadha Center for Global India, fostering research and education on India’s global role.

Major Gifts by Indian Americans Across the Country

Several high-profile donations by Indian Americans have made a lasting impact on US universities. Chandrika and Ranjan Tandon donated $100 million to NYU’s School of Engineering, while former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi contributed $50 million to Yale’s School of Management.

Other significant contributions include those by Dr. Kiran and Pallavi Patel in Florida, Satish and Yasmin Gupta in Texas, and Monte Ahuja in Ohio. Tech entrepreneur Desh Deshpande provided an early $20 million gift to MIT, establishing the Deshpande Center for Technological Innovation.

“This isn’t just about giving money,” said Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora. “It’s about building a lasting legacy — one that multiplies over time, gives back to society, and ensures that America’s universities continue to lead in education, innovation, and social progress.”

Expanding Access Through Indian American Philanthropy

Indian Americans are not only supporting Ivy League schools but are also investing in community colleges, city universities, and state institutions. This approach broadens access to education, ensuring more students benefit from high-quality programs and opportunities.

As Indian Americans continue to influence technology, business, and academia, their philanthropic impact is expected to grow. The community’s contributions reflect a long-term commitment to education, innovation, and cultural preservation in the United States.