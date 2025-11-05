Jasmine Mitchell wins Great British Bake Off 2025 after record-breaking finale

Highlights:

Jasmine Mitchell, a 23-year-old medical student from Edinburgh, wins Great British Bake Off 2025.

She baked the largest cake in the show’s 16-year history—a 1.2-meter showstopper.

Jasmine earned five Star Baker awards and two Hollywood handshakes during the season.

Judges praised her consistency and composure; Paul Hollywood called her "the best winner we've had in a while."

Jasmine overcame a poor technical round in the final to secure victory with her impressive showstopper cake.

She openly shared her experience living with alopecia and competed without wearing a wig.

Jasmine plans to celebrate quietly and continue baking, thanking her support network for tasting practice bakes.

The final aired on Channel 4 and is available to stream on All 4.

Jasmine Mitchell has been announced as the Great British Bake Off 2025 champion, closing a season defined by consistent performance, technical skill, and composure under pressure. The 23-year-old medical student from Edinburgh secured the title with a 1.2-meter cake, the largest ever made in the show’s 16-year history. Jasmine Mitchell’s win came after a final episode featuring three demanding challenges and close competition against fellow finalists Tom Arden and Aaron Mountford-Myles. The final aired Tuesday on Channel 4 and is available on All 4.

Across the season, Jasmine Mitchell demonstrated steady progress, earning five Star Baker awards and two Hollywood handshakes. Those achievements placed her among the most successful contestants in Bake Off history. Judge Paul Hollywood said she was “the best winner we’ve had in a while,” reflecting the high regard for her performance and discipline throughout the competition.

Jasmine Mitchell dominates the Great British Bake Off final

The final episode required the three finalists to complete finger buns, a tower of madeleines, and a showstopper. Jasmine Mitchell placed last in the technical challenge, which briefly left the result open. However, she returned strongly in the final challenge with a towering cake featuring chocolate, citrus, and pistachio flavors. The scale and execution of Jasmine Mitchell’s cake played a major role in securing her the trophy.

Tom Arden and Aaron Mountford-Myles both delivered notable work throughout the final. Tom’s creative approach attracted attention during the episode, and Aaron’s work remained competitive, though his bread was described as “a little tough.” Despite those efforts, Jasmine Mitchell’s consistency and the scale of her final bake set her apart.

Prue Leith highlighted that Jasmine Mitchell maintained a high level of performance throughout the season, stating: “She’s been consistent all the way through, almost unheard of.” Paul Hollywood added: “She’s a worthy winner. The best one we’ve seen for quite a while.” Their remarks reinforced the significance of Jasmine Mitchell’s achievement.

Why Jasmine Mitchell stood out this Bake Off season

Jasmine Mitchell’s five Star Baker wins placed her among the standout contestants in Bake Off history. She also received two Hollywood handshakes. More importantly, Jasmine Mitchell demonstrated calm behavior in high-pressure moments, a factor that contributed to her progress through technical and showstopper challenges week after week. Her ability to recover in the final episode after the technical setback reflected the performance level the judges had recognized all season.

Throughout the competition, Jasmine Mitchell balanced her baking commitments with medical studies. That balance became a recurring theme in the season, reflecting her ability to manage demanding academic deadlines alongside the workload of the show. Jasmine Mitchell’s attention to detail and methodical approach became key talking points among judges and viewers.

Jasmine Mitchell speaks on personal journey and representation

Beyond baking, Jasmine Mitchell shared her experience living with alopecia and participating in the competition without wearing a wig. She expressed that the experience was personal and meaningful, stating: “If I’d told myself three years ago that I’d be doing this, bald and happy, I’d have laughed.” She added, “I feel so proud to have done it as myself.”

Jasmine Mitchell kept the outcome confidential before broadcast, storing the trophy discreetly at home. She mentioned she hid it “at the back of her pajama drawer” to ensure the result remained secret.

What comes next for Jasmine Mitchell

Following her Great British Bake Off 2025 win, Jasmine Mitchell plans to celebrate quietly with friends and family. She indicated she intends to continue baking, stating: “I’ll probably use the trophy straight away and christen it by making a cake.” Jasmine Mitchell also thanked her support network, including her boyfriend Theo, friends, and church group, who tasted her practice bakes. She joked: “They ate so many test runs, they deserve part of the trophy.”

While Jasmine Mitchell has not confirmed long-term professional baking plans, she noted that baking will remain part of her routine alongside medical studies. The Great British Bake Off often leads to cookbook deals, television appearances, and food-related opportunities, but Jasmine Mitchell has maintained a measured response and emphasized immediate celebration and rest.