Buckingham Palace to debut major exhibition featuring never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth

Highlights:

Buckingham Palace will host a major exhibition titled Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style.

The exhibition will open on April 10, 2026, and run through October 18, 2026, at The King’s Gallery.

About 200 outfits worn by Queen Elizabeth across her 70-year reign will be displayed.

Roughly half of the garments have never been shown to the public before.

Featured designers include Norman Hartnell, Hardy Amies, Erdem Moralioglu, Richard Quinn, and Christopher Kane.

Key pieces include Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress, coronation gown, and an apple-green gown worn at a 1957 Washington state banquet.

Everyday clothing such as riding gear, coats, and scarves will also be exhibited.

Buckingham Palace will open a large-scale fashion exhibition next year dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, showcasing clothing from across her 70-year reign. The upcoming display will present around 200 garments worn by the late monarch, including many items that have never been seen by the public. The exhibition, titled Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, will run from April 10, 2026, to October 18, 2026, at The King’s Gallery inside Buckingham Palace. Tickets are already available for purchase.

The exhibition is designed to offer a detailed look at the clothing history of Queen Elizabeth, documenting her evolution as a public figure and leader through the attire she chose for state events, diplomatic engagements, ceremonial occasions, and everyday royal duties. The Royal Collection Trust confirmed that approximately half of the garments have never been displayed before, making this one of the most extensive and unique public presentations of Queen Elizabeth’s wardrobe to date.

Designer Erdem Moralioglu, whose work will be featured in the exhibition, emphasized the historical importance of the collection. “The wardrobe of her late majesty is a snapshot of a very long life, a life of duty, and in so many ways, it’s a time capsule,” he said. “It captures a very specific and important moment in history.”

Queen Elizabeth: A lifetime of clothing marking public duty

Over her 96 years, Queen Elizabeth became closely associated with a distinctive personal style that balanced tradition, practicality, and symbolic messaging. The clothes selected for this exhibition represent key stages of her reign and life — from childhood garments to her final years as sovereign.

Some of the most significant pieces on view will include her wedding dress and coronation gown, both designed by Norman Hartnell. These historic garments symbolize the beginning of Queen Elizabeth’s public journey as monarch. Also featured will be a notable apple-green gown worn in 1957 at a state banquet in Washington, D.C., during a visit with then-US President Dwight D. Eisenhower. These outfits demonstrate how Queen Elizabeth’s wardrobe often served diplomatic and ceremonial purposes.

Modern designers on Queen Elizabeth’s fashion influence

The exhibition will also highlight collaborative ties between Queen Elizabeth and contemporary British designers. Designers Richard Quinn and Christopher Kane, both contributing to the show, recognized her impact on British fashion and her consistent support for UK talent. They referred to her as “the ultimate ambassador for British fashion.” Quinn said, “She always shone a light on British designers. That was the ultimate stamp of approval.” Kane added, “Her garments tell the story of Britain and its changing identity through fashion.”

Everyday wardrobe pieces of Queen Elizabeth

In addition to formal and ceremonial attire, the display will include items that reflect Queen Elizabeth’s day-to-day identity. This section of the exhibition will feature her riding clothes, structured coats, and signature patterned scarves. One rare design in the collection is a clear raincoat made by Hardy Amies during the 1960s, which the Royal Collection noted appeared ahead of its time in style and material. These pieces highlight how Queen Elizabeth’s wardrobe balanced royal protocol with functionality.

Craftsmanship and symbolism in Queen Elizabeth’s clothing

Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition, explained that each outfit worn by Queen Elizabeth reflected her commitment to public duty and her specific vision as a monarch. The collection will show examples of detailed embroidery, bold color choices, and carefully selected fabrics. One of the notable elements of Queen Elizabeth’s style was her use of bright block colors, chosen to ensure she could be easily recognized in public settings — a practical choice tied directly to her role and responsibilities.

Public legacy and continued interest in Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022. Although her reign has ended, public interest in her life and legacy continues, and her wardrobe remains an important part of how she is remembered. This exhibition aims to give visitors a direct look at how clothing supported her identity as a monarch, diplomat, and figure of national continuity. By presenting garments that span decades, the show underscores the link between royal fashion, public duty, and historical storytelling.

With tickets now available and the exhibition scheduled for spring and summer 2026, the display is expected to draw significant interest from the public, researchers, and those who followed Queen Elizabeth’s decades-long influence on the monarchy and British culture. Through garments preserved across archives and private collections, visitors will have a chance to understand how clothing shaped and communicated the enduring legacy of Queen Elizabeth.