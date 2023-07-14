INDIA on Thursday (13) said it brought up with the UK its concerns about the security of its diplomats amidst extremist elements threatening officers of Indian missions in Britain.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar raised the issue with the British foreign secretary James Cleverly days after India’s national security advisor Ajit Doval called upon his UK counterpart Tim Barrow to take strong public action on those threatening officers of the Indian High Commission.

Jaishankar, who is in Jakarta to attend a meeting of the ASEAN-India foreign ministers, said in a tweet that he had “a broad-ranging discussion” with Cleverly.

He said they jointly assessed the progress of the India-UK bilateral exchanges.

Pro-Khalistan groups have recently issued posters inciting violence against senior Indian diplomats in the UK as well as in the US, Canada and Australia, triggering concerns in New Delhi.

Cleverly last week said that any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are “completely unacceptable”.

