Jahnavi Dhanrajgir will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming web series Broken But Beautiful 3. We recently we interacted with Jahnavi, and spoke to her about her character in the series, her experience of working with Sidharth Shukla and more.

While revealing about her character Saakshi, Jahnavi told us, “Saakshi is an author and she writes books about hope. She comes into Agastya’s life during a very difficult phase. Saakshi is super grounded and zen character which I found extremely attractive about her. So, Agastya and her have this wonderful relationship that takes place and it’s unusual not a typical one. She plays his love interest but it’s typical by any means.”

“What I found most attractive about this character is also that she has got a lot of depth, and a lot of layers. She has been through a lot for her age and she graceful and poised, and it was just a lot of fun bringing this character to life,” she added.

When we asked her about the experience of working with Sidharth Shukla, the actress stated, “Sidharth is such a wonderful person to have worked with. Of course, I had heard of him and seen him around, and I was quite excited to get this opportunity to perform with him and interact with him as an actor. I remember on the first day when I was on set and we were working together, he came up to me and introduced himself. He is a very comfortable person to work with. He makes the environment comfortable. So, it’s always nice to be working with people like that.”

Broken But Beautiful 3 also stars Sonia Rathee in the lead role. It will start streaming on ALT Balaji on 29th May 2021.