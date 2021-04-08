After Shraddha Kapoor’s Chaalbaaz In London and an untitled film with Harshvardhan Rane, leading production house, T-Series Films, is planning to shoot yet another film in London.

According to reports, producer Bhushan Kumar has roped in actress Jacqueline Fernandez to headline one of his upcoming production ventures, tentatively titled Dia. The film is an out-and-out action thriller set in London, as per reports.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development tells a publication, “It is an action thriller, tentatively titled Dia. The film is slated to go on the floors in London in the month of June, after Jacqueline completes shooting for Ram Setu. The shoot dates may, however, change depending on the Covid scenario in India as well as abroad. The makers intend to complete the film in one go in London, notwithstanding some patch work shoot in Mumbai.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in the Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer (2020), has been keeping quite busy lately as she has some exciting projects on her platter right now. In November, the actress started shooting for Tips Industries’ much-awaited horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, co-starring Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

The actress followed it up with Rohit Shetty’s next directorial Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. She commenced work on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey in February and then went on to join the sets of Amazon Prime Video’s maiden Bollywood production Ram Setu in Mumbai. But since superstar Akshay Kumar, who plays the male lead in the upcoming film, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the actress has also self-isolated herself at her home.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia, T-Series Films, Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu