5.2 C
London
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessIssa brothers’ partner assures resilience amid debt concerns
Business

Issa brothers’ partner assures resilience amid debt concerns

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

‘India’s coffee exports likely to surge 10 per cent’

INDIA’S coffee exports are likely to rise by as...
Business

Hinduja Group to invest over £100m in Tamil Nadu

THE Hinduja Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
Business

Gujarat aims to become $500bn economy by 2026-27: Bhupendra Patel

GUJARAT chief minister Bhupendra Patel has said his government...
Business

UK aims for Uranium fuel independence to challenge Russia

BRITAIN intends to become the first European country to...
Business

Adani regains title as Asia’s richest

INDIA’s Gautam Adani once again became Asia’s richest man...

SUPERMARKET chain Asda’s private equity co-owner, TDR Capital, has downplayed worries over the supermarket’s debt load, stating confidence in its ability to manage increased borrowing costs, reported The Telegraph.

Gary Lindsay, managing partner of TDR Capital, which co-owns Asda with billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, assured MPs of the Business Select Committee that Asda can navigate higher borrowing costs.

He dismissed concerns surrounding the substantial debt of £4.2 billion. The co-owners addressed MPs amid apprehensions regarding the impact of rising interest rates on Asda’s financial stability.

The takeover of Asda by the Issas and TDR, valued at £6.8bn and finalised in early 2021, was marked by a substantial debt component.

Initially secured during a period of record-low interest rates at 0.1 per cent, borrowing costs have since surged to 5.25 per cent, posing challenges as Asda considers debt refinancing.

Despite the sharp increase in borrowing costs, Lindsay expressed confidence in Asda’s ability to manage its current debt levels. He reassured the committee, stating, “We feel more than comfortable with the leverage level at Asda.”

“We feel more than comfortable that when we decide to refinance the balance sheet in the next two or three years that the business can more than absorb that incremental cost,” he was quoted as saying.

“We’ve invested organically £1.3bn in the business. That’s on some stores and clearly a very significant investment in colleagues.”

The debt-fueled takeover involved TDR and the Issa brothers expanding its reach by acquiring over 100 Co-op stores and the UK assets of the Issas’ petrol station business, EG Group.

Lindsay emphasised that the debt concerns were part of the broader strategy to grow Asda.

Responding to concerns over fuel prices, TDR denied any intentional strategy to increase profits and emphasised the company’s competitiveness in pricing across its business.

Emma Gilks, deputy general counsel at TDR, who joined Lindsay, defended the Asda setup as “extremely transparent”.

“The transparency of the Asda structure, considering its size and scale, is not uncommon. We consider it entirely fitting,” she said.

Lindsay’s appearance before the committee marks the third instance of Asda’s backers addressing MPs. Previous sessions saw Mohsin Issa facing criticism for perceived evasiveness and later being recalled due to alleged misleading statements.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘India’s coffee exports likely to surge 10 per cent’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Pakistan lose series 3-0 as Warner bids farewell

Cricket 0
DAVID WARNER went out the way he began, with...

‘India’s coffee exports likely to surge 10 per cent’

Business 0
INDIA’S coffee exports are likely to rise by as...

New legislation to overturn wrongful Post Office convictions

Headline Story 0
BRITAIN will seek to use new legislation to overturn...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc