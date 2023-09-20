17.2 C
London
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBusinessIndia’s ONGC patiently awaits its share of oil from Russian project
Business

India’s ONGC patiently awaits its share of oil from Russian project

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Financial watchdog faces criticism from MPs over debanking review

THE Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is under fire from...
Football

India football coach sticks by his ‘heroes’ despite China drubbing

INDIA head coach Igor Stimac said his second-string men’s...
Health

95% of ex-smokers experience positive life changes after quitting: Survey

A nationwide survey released on Tuesday (19) ahead of...
Health

Morning exercise key to weight control: Study

According to a study published in The Obesity Society’s...
Arts and Culture

Feroz Khan: From an Indian extra to a real life cowboy

A FABULOUS career saw Feroz Khan go from playing...

INDIA’s state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp wants to eventually receive a share of crude from a Russian project it partly owns, but is willing to wait because Russian oil is hard to ship right now, said the head of ONGC’s overseas investment arm, ONGC Videsh.

Russian president Vladimir Putin last year removed an Exxon Mobil subsidiary as operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia’s Far East and transferred it to a new operator.

ONGC Videsh has since regained its 20 per cent stake in the project and is in talks with Russian government officials and company shareholders to resume taking oil under a production-sharing arrangement, said Rajarshi Gupta, CEO of ONGC Videsh.

“If we can be in a position to lift our oil and market our oil, that would be better,” Gupta said in an interview at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Canada. “As of now, there are so many restrictions on that oil, so if someone else is dealing with that, I’m OK with it for the time being.”

Western governments have slapped sanctions on Russian oil over the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a special military operation.

It is difficult to secure insurance and shipping to transport Russian oil, Gupta said, and such shipments must abide by an international price cap. The cap allows third countries to buy Russian fuel using Western ship insurance if there is proof the purchase does not exceed price limits of $60 per barrel for crude.

The talks with Russia and other project shareholders may take six months to conclude, Gupta said.

Sakhalin-1 produces about 200,000 barrels of oil per day. Other shareholders include Japan’s Sodeco and Russia’s Rosneft.

ONGC, India’s top explorer, has investments in three Russian projects in total but the company is not actively looking to invest further in Russia for now, he said.

“There are not enough sellers, not enough buyers,” Gupta said. “People are waiting for things to evolve (with the Russia-Ukraine war).”

ONGC accounts for about two-thirds of India’s oil production and about 58 per cent of its gas output. The country relies on imports for most of its oil and gas.

India’s crude oil imports fell for a third month in a row in August, government data showed on Tuesday (19), as refiners in the world’s third biggest importer carried out maintenance and reduced shipments from Russia.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Inflation declines to 18-month low
Next article
Financial watchdog faces criticism from MPs over debanking review

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Financial watchdog faces criticism from MPs over debanking review

Business 0
THE Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is under fire from...

India football coach sticks by his ‘heroes’ despite China drubbing

Football 0
INDIA head coach Igor Stimac said his second-string men’s...

95% of ex-smokers experience positive life changes after quitting: Survey

Health 0
A nationwide survey released on Tuesday (19) ahead of...

Popular

Financial watchdog faces criticism from MPs over debanking review

Business 0
THE Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is under fire from...

India football coach sticks by his ‘heroes’ despite China drubbing

Football 0
INDIA head coach Igor Stimac said his second-string men’s...

95% of ex-smokers experience positive life changes after quitting: Survey

Health 0
A nationwide survey released on Tuesday (19) ahead of...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc