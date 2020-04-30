The recovery rate for COVID-19 in India has improved from 13.06 percent to over 25 percent in the past 14 days, the Health Ministry said.

“8,324 COVID-19 patients, which is 25.19 per cent of the total cases, have recovered so far,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at the ministry, said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,718 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking total number to 33,050 in India.

The current doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 11 days as against 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed, while the case fatality has been recorded at 3.2 per cent, he added.

Addressing a press briefing, Agarwal said the doubling rate of COVID 19 cases was found to be between 11-20 days in Delhi, UP, Jammu and Kashmir, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

Doubling rate between 20-40 days has been seen in Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala, he added.

Agarwal further said that the current case fatality rate is 3.2 percent for COVID-19 in the country, with 65 percent of it males and 35 percent females.

“If we divide it on basis of age, then 14 percent case fatality was seen below 45 years, 34.8 percent between 45-60 years and 51.2 per cent case fatality at above 60 years,” he said.