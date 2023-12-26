8.5 C
London
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsIndia’s army to probe death of Kashmir civilians in its custody
Headline news

India’s army to probe death of Kashmir civilians in its custody

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Ranbir, Alia, Prabhas, Yash invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas,...
Entertainment

Feel fortunate I can relate to a wide spectrum of people: Adarsh Gourav

Moving from a small town to a mega city...
Entertainment

Dua Lipa visits Bangla Sahib and Humayun Tomb in Delhi

Singer Dua Lipa is currently enjoying her vacation in...
Entertainment

Kamaal Khan detained at Mumbai airport in 2016 case

Actor Kamaal R Khan was detained at Mumbai International...
Entertainment

Neel Nanda, comedian of Indian descent, dies at 32

Neel Nanda, a stand-up comic of Indian descent known...

India’s army has launched an investigation into the alleged deaths of three civilians taken into military custody after a deadly rebel attack on soldiers in Kashmir, police said Tuesday.

The three men were among a group of eight detained by the army last week in Poonch, near the frontier that divides the restive Himalayan territory between India and Pakistan.

They were arrested a day after militants ambushed and killed four soldiers who were travelling to an army outpost in the district.

“The army has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances which led to the deaths of three civilians,” a senior police official in Kashmir told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Internet services were shut off in Poonch and neighbouring Rajouri district after the attack on Indian soldiers.

But on the weekend, footage purporting to show Indian soldiers physically abusing some of the detainees was published on social media and shared widely.

One man among those detained told the Indian Express that he had appeared in the viral video.

Mohammad Ashraf, 52, told the newspaper he and the other detainees were stripped, beaten and had their open wounds painfully smeared with chilli powder.

Three army officers had been transferred from their posts while the army probe was underway, the newspaper added.

The other five civilians detained by the military had sustained injuries and were being treated at a hospital in Rajouri.

Indian army chief General Manoj Pande visited Poonch on Monday and told commanders to conduct their operations “in the most professional manner”, according to an army statement that did not mention the allegations.

Residents of Topa Pir, the site of last week’s attack on soldiers, told AFP on condition of anonymity that the eight civilians taken into army custody were all from their village.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and militants dead.

India has more than 500,000 troops permanently stationed in Kashmir and, like Pakistan, claims the divided territory in full.

It blames Pakistan for backing the militants, a charge Islamabad denies, saying it only supports a Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination.

This month India’s top court upheld a 2019 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to revoke the limited autonomy of the Muslim-majority region.

That move was accompanied by mass arrests and a months-long internet and communications blackout to forestall protests. (AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Feel fortunate I can relate to a wide spectrum of people: Adarsh Gourav
Next article
Ranbir, Alia, Prabhas, Yash invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ranbir, Alia, Prabhas, Yash invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony

Entertainment 0
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas,...

Feel fortunate I can relate to a wide spectrum of people: Adarsh Gourav

Entertainment 0
Moving from a small town to a mega city...

Dua Lipa visits Bangla Sahib and Humayun Tomb in Delhi

Entertainment 0
Singer Dua Lipa is currently enjoying her vacation in...

Popular

Police don’t have ‘full understanding’ of child sex abuse, says watchdog

Headline news 0
A POLICE watchdog said that forces up and down...

Queen Camilla supports domestic violence victim at women’s refuge

UK News 0
During her visit to a refuge, the Queen offered...

Mass burial unveils tragic toll of Manipur violence

India News 0
BODIES of 87 people killed during bitter ethnic violence...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc