The South Korean embassy in India recently came up with a video showing its officials, including the country’s ambassador Chang Jae-bok, dancing to the tune of the hit ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from Telugu blockbuster ‘RRR’.

Even prime minister Narendra Modi lauded the 53-second video, which went viral over the weekend, calling it a “lively and adorable team effort”.

The video has received 4.7 million views till now.

The South Korean diplomat and his team were seen trying different steps from the song in pairs as well as in large groups.

Many people, wearing kurtas with leggings and traditional Korean hanbok, were seen dancing across locations in the video.

It ends with a group dance which re-enacts the closing moments of the original track.

‘Naatu Naatu’, an exuberant song, recently won the prestigious Golden Globe and fans across the world are still celebrating its success. It has also been nominated for the Best Original Song at the Oscars and is considered among the favourites to bag the top award on March 12.

In the highly synchronised song, Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR match each other step for step. The song’s video has been viewed more than 120 million times on YouTube.

‘RRR’, which is a historical fantasy that tells the story of two two revolutionaries who had fought British rule in India, has tasted massive success in countries such as the US and Japan.