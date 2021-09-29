Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday. He called up Mangeshkar, the iconic singer and inspiration for generations of singers who turned 92, in the morning to wish her, officials said.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long and healthy life.”

Chief Minister of Maharashtra also took to his Twitter handle to wish the Bharat Ratna Awardee. “Happy birthday to you. Your golden voice has filled the world of music. May your energy and blessings always inspire us. I wish you long life and healing,” he wrote.

On Mangeshkar’s special day, several celebrities from Bollywood extended warm wishes to the ‘Nightingale of India’. Well-known actress Juhi Chawla took Twitter to post a birthday wish for the legendary singer.

“100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday. I was listening to the radio that played your songs from the 70s. After hearing your voice, it felt as if there was a rain of flowers, as if the river Ganga was flowing. With much love and respect,” she wrote.

National Film Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also extended his birthday wishes to the singer. He wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Lata Mangeshkar tai, the voice that touches every heart. Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life.”

