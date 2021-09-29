After Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the makers of Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 have now unveiled the first look poster of the female lead of the movie, Rashmika Mandanna.

Producers Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to share the actress’ first look poster. They tweeted, “Our fiercest #PushpaRaj’s heart melts at the sight of his love Meet @iamRashmika as #Srivalli #SoulmateOfPushpa #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe @alluarjun @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @adityamusic @PushpaMovie.”

The makers also revealed that a song on Rashmika’s character is in the works. They posted, “#Srivalli song release works in progress! More details soon #SoulmateOfPushpa #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe #Pushpa @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @resulp @adityamusic @PushpaMovie.”

After having a look at the first look poster, we can say that Rashmika will be seen in a de-glam avatar in Pushpa. This is the first film of Rashmika and Allu Arjun, and the moviegoers are excited to watch their fresh pairing.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will be released in two parts. The first part titled Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 is slated to release on Christmas this year. The movie is shot in Telugu but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

Pushpa will be clashing at the box office with Ranveer Singh starrer 83. The Kabir Khan’s directorial is shot in Hindi but it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam as well.