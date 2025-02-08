Indian-origin man gets 25 years in jail for drunk driving crash that killed two teen Tennis stars in Mineola

An Indian-origin construction executive, Amandeep Singh, has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for a fatal drunk-driving crash that killed two teenage tennis players.

Singh was convicted of driving at 150 kmph while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the lives of 14-year-olds Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein.

The sentencing took place on Friday (7) in Mineola, Long Island, where an emotional courtroom saw nine grieving family members and friends deliver heart-wrenching statements about the devastating impact of the tragedy. Singh, 36, expressed deep remorse before Judge Helene Gugerty, acknowledging his responsibility for the crash.

“Your anger towards me is fully understood and totally justified,” Singh told the victims’ families. “This was all my fault. Losing a child is the greatest grief. I have committed the great sin. If anyone should have died, it should have been me.”

The sentencing drew an overwhelming number of mourners, forcing the court to open two additional rooms to accommodate them. The emotional atmosphere reflected the widespread grief over the loss of the two young athletes, who had promising futures in the sport.

Under the judge’s ruling, Singh must serve a minimum of eight years and four months before being eligible for parole. If denied, his sentence could extend up to 25 years based on his behavior in prison.

According to Nassau District Prosecutor Anne Donnelly, the fatal accident occurred on a night in May 2023 when Singh was driving his Dodge Ram at double the speed limit in a wrong direction on a highway with a 65 kmph speed limit.

He collided head-on with an Alfa Romeo carrying four teenage boys, two of whom miraculously survived. Singh was later found hiding behind a garbage dumpster, attempting to evade arrest.

Toxicology reports showed that Singh had a blood alcohol level of 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08 per cent, along with the presence of cocaine in his system.

The two deceased teens, Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein, were rising tennis stars who had just won a match and were returning from a celebratory dinner.

In their honor, Falkowitz’s family established a charity foundation to promote tennis among young players. In collaboration with the US Tennis Association, the foundation hosts a tennis classic tournament as a tribute to the young athlete’s passion for the sport.

This tragic case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drunk and reckless driving, leaving an irreplaceable void in the lives of families, friends, and the sports community.