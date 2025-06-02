Remains of 10-year-old Indian American girl found on San Diego beach weeks after deadly boat capsizing

Remains discovered earlier this month on a beach in San Diego have been officially identified as belonging to 10-year-old Mahi Brijeshkumar Patel, a young girl who tragically went missing when a panga boat capsized off the coast on May 5, 2025. The devastating incident occurred just two days before her birthday.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, a passerby made the heartbreaking discovery on May 21 at Torrey Pines State Beach and alerted local authorities.

Following DNA testing, officials confirmed the remains were those of Mahi. “Her parents were notified of DNA testing confirming that the remains belonged to the decedent,” stated the Medical Examiner’s Office. An investigation into her official cause and manner of death is still pending.

The incident stemmed from the capsizing of a suspected migrant smuggling boat carrying Mahi, her family, and several others near the shoreline in the early hours of the morning. The U.S. Coast Guard was informed at around 6:30 a.m., and despite an extensive search covering 520 square nautical miles over eight hours, Mahi could not be located at the time and was presumed dead.

Her 14-year-old brother, Prince Brijeshkumar Patel, was also among the deceased. His cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning. Another identified victim, 18-year-old Marcos Lozada-Juarez, died from the same cause, according to officials.

The tragedy is believed to be tied to a human smuggling operation. Authorities reported that harsh conditions, including rain and rough waves, contributed to the capsizing of the small fishing boat. Debris from the scene included life vests, towels, and shoes. The children’s father fell into a coma following the incident, and their mother was hospitalized.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California later confirmed the family was from India and filed multiple charges against those allegedly involved in organizing the smuggling effort. Julio Cesar Zuniga Luna and Jesus Juan Rodriguez Leyva were charged with “bringing in aliens resulting in death” and “bringing in aliens for financial gain.”

Investigators tracked a vehicle seen at the scene in Chula Vista, leading to further arrests. Three individuals — Melissa Jenelle Cota, Gustavo Lara, and Sergio Rojas-Fregosa — were charged with “transportation of illegal aliens.”

Special Agent Shawn Gibson of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) condemned the smuggling operation, stating, “Human smuggling, regardless of the route, is not only illegal but extremely dangerous. Smugglers often treat people as disposable commodities, leading to tragic and sometimes deadly consequences, as we saw in this case.”

“Yesterday’s heartbreaking events are a stark reminder of the urgent need to dismantle these criminal networks driven by greed,” he added.

As investigations continue, the loss of young lives like Mahi Patel’s serves as a sobering reminder of the human cost behind dangerous migration attempts and smuggling operations across U.S. borders.