Bonnaroo 2025 canceled due to storms, thousands affected, only 75% refund offered

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, a major economic driver for Manchester, Tennessee, was abruptly canceled due to severe storms on Friday (13).

Organizers halted performances and evacuated Centeroo, prioritizing attendee safety as heavy rain and lightning threatened the grounds. The decision, announced at 7:30 p.m., left thousands of ticket holders and vendors in limbo.

Financial Fallout: Refunds and Economic Losses

The cancellation sparked immediate financial concerns among attendees and local businesses. Many fans expressed frustration on social media about the festival’s refund policy, which offered only a 75 per cent reimbursement for unused days.

With ticket prices, travel expenses, and accommodation costs, some attendees faced significant losses. “We spent so much to be here and now only get a partial refund,” one festival-goer commented online, echoing widespread sentiment.

Local businesses, hotels, and vendors also took a hit. Bonnaroo typically brings in millions of dollars to the region, supporting jobs and boosting the local economy. The early shutdown meant lost sales for food vendors, merchandise sellers, and service providers, many of whom rely on the festival as a major source of annual income.

Artists and Organizers Respond

Artists, including Glass Animals and Mannequin Pussy, expressed disappointment at missing their sets, with some noting the financial and creative investment lost due to the weather. Organizers, while apologetic, defended the partial refund policy as necessary to cover sunk costs in staging the event.

As the festival community turns to insurance claims and refund requests, the financial story of Bonnaroo 2025 serves as a reminder of the risks—and resilience—of the live events industry. While the music was cut short, the conversation about festival economics and weather-related risks is far from over.