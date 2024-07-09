31 C
New York
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Four Indian Americans arrested in Texas on charges of human trafficking

By: vibhuti

The four arrested are Chandan Dasireddy, Dwaraka Gunda, Santhosh Katkoori and Anil Male. (Representative image: iStock)

A total of four Indian-American have been arrested for human trafficking in Texas. The Princeton Police Department says they found 15 women living in a home in Collin County and believe they were forced to work against their will. Police say a pest control company first raised concerns after noticing several young women sleeping on the floor and a large number of suitcases.

The four arrested are Chandan Dasireddy, Dwaraka Gunda, Santhosh Katkoori and Anil Male. They are charged with trafficking of persons, a second-degree felony.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they expect more arrests. They believe over 100 people may be involved in the case, with more than half being victims.

Authorities say the women were forced to sleep on the floor and there was very little furniture in the house. They seized multiple laptops, cell phones, printers and fraudulent documents during their investigation.

