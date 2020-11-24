RELIANCE INDUSTRIES chairman Mukesh Ambani has said that India should pursue twin goals of becoming an economic and green energy superpower as the country will be among the top three economies of the world in a couple of decades.

While speaking at the convocation event of Gandhinagar-based Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay University, Ambani said that Indian economy will witness an ‘explosive and exponential growth’ in the post-Covid era.

“To achieve these twin goals, we need disruptive solutions in renewables, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies. We need breakthroughs in renewable energy sources such as green and blue hydrogen,” Ambani, who is also the president of the board of the University said.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest for the event which was organised via video conferencing.

“The future is very bright for India. This is our ancient nation that has faced many adversities in the past and has emerged stronger each time. This is because resilience is in the very DNA of Indian people and Indian culture,” India’s richest man said.

“The most important question we face is this-can we produce growing amounts of energy we need to sustain our economies without harming the environment, without failing to fulfill our climate change obligations. We must be prepared to answer these questions with a very confident ‘yes’.”

Ambani also advised students to continue the process of learning, as a ‘constant and never-ending process of exploration, discovery and adventure’.

“A true student never stops the pursuit of knowledge. The world is waiting for you. Step out and take the plunge. Fail, if necessary, but in pursuit of your dream with passion, purpose and persistent effort. Your dreams will indeed come true,” he said.