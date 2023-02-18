India’s foreign minister said the democratic world needed a debate on democracy, labelling billionaire investor George Soros “old, rich, opinionated and dangerous” for his comments on India that didn’t recognise its difficult path from colonisation.

In a speech ahead of the Munich Security Conference, the billionaire investor Soros on Thursday (16) criticised India’s prime minister Narendra Modi saying India was a democracy but Modi was not a democrat.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a conference in Sydney on Saturday (18) that Soro’s comments were typical of a “Euro Atlantic view”.

He said there was “a debate and conversation that we must have on democracy”, including whose values defined a democracy as the world rebalanced and became less Euro Atlantic.

“He is old, rich, opinionated and dangerous, because what happens is, when such people and such views and such organisations – they actually invest resources in shaping narratives,” Jaishankar said in a response to a question about Soros at the [email protected] conference.

He said India’s voters decided “how the country should run”.

“It worries us. We are a country that went through colonialism, we know the dangers of what happens when there’s outside interference,” he added.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute think-tank hosted a one-day conference where Jaishankar highlighted in a speech the urgent need to “de-risk the global economy” as India took over the G20 presidency.

He earlier met with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese. Australia is seeking to increase its trade with India to reduce its reliance on China, and has formed the Quad security group with India, which also includes the United States and Japan.

In New Delhi, India’s minority affairs minister Smriti Irani suggested that critics like Soros have begun attacking the country after it emerged as the fifth-largest economy.

Soros has announced his intention to destroy Indian democracy so that people hand-picked by him run the government here, she alleged.

Calling for everyone to speak in one voice against Soros, she said any political organisation that seeks to serve India’s interests will stand in solidarity with the country and against the investor.

Soros (92) had said, “Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament.”

“This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms,” he said.

The Adani Group has been under severe pressure since the US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, allegations that the conglomerate has denied as “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”.

Irani said Soros broke the back of the Bank of England and claimed he is designated as an “economic war criminal”.

