India reported a daily jump of 50,210 coronavirus infections, taking its total to 8.36 million, the health ministry said on Thursday.

This was the highest daily jump in cases since Oct. 25, according to a Reuters tally. Cases in India have been dipping since hitting a peak in September, but experts warn that the Diwali festival season could lead to a spike.

Deaths rose by 704, with total mortalities now at 124,315, the ministry said.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent. There are 5,27,962 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 6.31 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 4, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Wednesday .

The COVID-19 tally had crossed 6 million mark on September 28, 7 million on October 11 and crossed 8 million on October 29.

Of the 704 new fatalities reported, 300 are from Maharashtra, 55 from West Bengal, 51 from Delhi, 50 from Chattisgarh, 34 from Karnataka, 30 from Tamil Nadu and 28 from Kerala.

Out of the 1,24,315 deaths recorded so far in the country, 44,548 are from Maharashtra followed by 11,281 from Karnataka, 11,244 from Tamil Nadu, 7,104 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,068 from West Bengal, 6,744 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,703 from Delhi, 4,259 from Punjab and 3,737 from Gujarat.