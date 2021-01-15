Renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is set to roll his next production offering, titled Thai Massage. He has roped in actors Divyenndu Sharma and Gajraj Rao to play important characters in the upcoming satirical comedy drama. Mangesh Hadawale, who previously helmed Malaal (2019) for Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions, will direct the film.

According to reports, Gajraj Rao has been signed to play the main protagonist in Thai Massage. A couple of other actors will join him soon. Rao, who shot to fame with such successful films as Badhaai Ho (2018), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) and Lootcase (2020), is known for his impeccable comic-timing. The audience can expect yet another rib-tickling performance from him in the forthcoming comic-caper.

Actor Divyenndu Sharma, who is currently riding high on the success of Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur 2, has also shown his comic talent in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Chashme Baddoor (2013), and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017).

Imtiaz Ali, who is known for helming some of the most memorable Hindi movies of last two decades, including Jab We Met (2007), Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014) and Tamasha (2015), turned producer with Laila Majnu (2018), which was helmed by his brother Sajid Ali from his screenplay. Later, he also produced the critically acclaimed web-series She (2020), which is streaming on Netflix.

