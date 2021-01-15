After spending most part of the Coronavirus-induced lockdown in Los Angeles, Sunny Leone returned to India a couple of months ago and dived right into work. The actress, who is looking forward to a great 2021, says she feels grateful to have work at hand in these difficult times of the pandemic.

Talking about her plans for 2021, she tells an Indian daily, “I think in 2021 a lot of things have been planned and a lot of things unexpected as well. Taking a break for so long one does not know what is going to happen. I feel grateful to have work at hand. So, with everything that is happening in the world, with Coronavirus and people wanting to get back to work, I am hoping this year is going to be better and filled with surprises for everyone,” says the actress.

Leone, who made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s 2012 erotica Jism 2, has her plate full with a few interesting projects. Apart from her film Koka Kola gearing up for a release, she has in her pocket Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika, a TV reality show and a film down South.

The actress adds, “I am not taking it slow and booked for at least next six months straight. I am happy. Going back to shooting is absolutely amazing. I am also grateful to have work amid the pandemic.”

Leone has always lived her life on her own terms and conditions. She gets never affected by cutthroat competition around her. “I do not look at what other people are doing or the choices they are making. I look at myself and my own family, what I need to do and how I need to get through my day. Also, what is on my plate and what choices I need to make. It is as simple as that. I do not compare myself with anybody else. I want to live my life the way I want to, do better work and enjoy my family,” concludes the 39-year-old actress.

