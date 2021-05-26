Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi can be currently seen in Zack Snyder’s American zombie heist film Army of the Dead (2021), which marks her foray in Hollywood. While actors go all out to promote their upcoming films, things are not the same during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to an online publication, Qureshi shares that she felt uncomfortable about promoting her film amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, despite the fact that she was looking forward to its release for close to a year-and-a-half.

“To do Army of the Dead was a good thing for me, something that I was looking forward to for almost a year-and-a-half. So, you imagine yourself having fun promoting the film, and being on top of the world,” says the actress.

Qureshi goes on to add, “But the phase we were going through – things have slightly improved now, but a month ago, the situation was quite bad – I felt very strange to put that out. And I knew I had to do it, and at a personal level, I was very excited. But at the same time, I knew that people were going through such pain and suffering around me.”

Also starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Nora Arnezeder, and Raúl Castillo, Army of the Dead released on Netflix on May 21 and has been trending on the streaming service ever since.

Qureshi will next be seen in Maharani. The trailer of the upcoming streaming show has received a warm response from the audience and now everyone is looking forward to its premiere.

Created and written by filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, Maharani is set to premiere on May 28, 2021, on SonyLIV.

