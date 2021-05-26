From the past few months there have been reports that Dulquer Salmaan will be teaming up with R Balki for a thriller. While the makers have not yet announced the film officially, cinematographer PC Sreeram tweeted about the movie.

He posted a picture of himself with R Balki, and wrote, “My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman. Its a psychological thriller . Eagerly waiting to start work. #RBalki @dulQuer.”

Sreeram and Balki have earlier worked together in films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka, and Padman. Sreeram is known for capturing the movies wonderfully. While in Bollywood he has only worked in Balki’s movies, the cinematographer has worked in many South films.

Talking about Dulquer Salman’s films, apart from the R Balki directorial, the actor also has films like Hey Sinamika, Kurup, Salute and Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha.

Kurup was slated to release on 28th May 2021, but it has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Recently, Salmaan shared a new poster of Salute and tweeted, “Some day when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened. @DianaPenty @Music_Santhosh @sreekar_prasad #RoshanAndrews #BobbySanjay #salutemovie.”

Directed by Roshan Andrews, Salute also stars Diana Penty in the lead role. The film will mark the actress’ Malayalam debut.