Huma Qureshi is one celebrity who has been trying her best to help the citizens of during the second of wave Covid-19. The actress along with Save The Children India has pledged to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi.

Huma took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. She tweeted a video and wrote, “I’ve joined hands with @stc_india help Delhi fight the pandemic. We are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi, that will have a 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support us #BreathofLife http://savethechildren.in/huma-for-delhi.”

In the video, Huma has stated, “Just like you all I am pained and horrified by this deadly second wave, and now, is the time to support each other. I have partnered with Save The Children, a global child rights organisation. As you all know our medical system is so overburdened and Delhi, our capital, is in dire need of help. These last few weeks, I along with Save The Children have been working on something very specific, a breath of life. We plan to set up a 100-bed Covid facility in the city. This emergency medical facility will have experienced medical professionals, medications and its own oxygen plant. For patients at home, we will give Covid home care kits, tele consultations and much more. Me and my family have donated, but I will need your help. Every contribution saves a life and no donation is too small. So, please I urge you, help us, help each other. Thank you.”

Hollywood filmmaker, Zack Snyder, who has worked with Huma in the upcoming film Army of Dead, have supported the actress’ initiative. He tweeted, “I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please supportRed heartFolded hands #BreathofLife @humasqureshi International donors:”